Principal Financial Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B
- Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.