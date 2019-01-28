Principal Financial Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

  • Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B
  • Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
