Reuters: Snapchat weighs permanent content in key change

Snapchat (SNAP -0.9% ) is considering a fundamental change to its original raison d'etre, Reuters reports: Making some public posts long-lasting or even permanent.

It's also considering an option to reveal the identities of its users who make public posts.

Snapchat took off in 2011 particularly among its younger target group as it gave users the ability to create disappearing social media posts.

A change to that approach could bring backlash among those users and Facebook-like regulatory scrutiny, even as it presents new revenue sources.

Only Snapchat photo and video content shared publicly would be affected, according to the report.

Such changes would come in response to feedback from Snap's four partnerships with news discovery platforms.