PACCAR Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.72B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.