Eagle Materials Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.43M (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.