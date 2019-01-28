Olin started at Outperfrom by KeyBanc on strong supply-demand dynamics
- Olin (OLN -1.3%) is initiated with an Overweight rating and $30 price target at KeyBanc, which cites strong positioning as a global chlorine derivatives leader whose DowDuPont assets have been well integrated.
- KeyBanc estimates OLN generated EBITDA growth of more than 30% in 2018 to $1.23B, driven mainly by a supportive pricing environment in caustic soda, chlorine, ethylene dichloride and other chlorine derivatives, a performance the company should be able to maintain over the next few years owing to “favorable supply-demand dynamics.”
- OLN boasts a strong balance sheet, with free cash flow of ~$500M likely to be spent on debt reduction and share repurchases, KeyBanc says.