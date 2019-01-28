L3 Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETL3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL-OLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.