Maxim Integrated Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $589.72M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
