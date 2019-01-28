Hawaiian Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.9M (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.