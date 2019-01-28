C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.