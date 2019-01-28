CIT Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CIT (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502M (-6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.