Autoliv Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.