Total System Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $972.73M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.