Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:30 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+36.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.