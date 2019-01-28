Coherent Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.84M (-19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.