Hillenbrand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)HIHIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.05M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.