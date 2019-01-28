IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 3:58 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.34M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.