Silicon Motion Technology Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.31M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
