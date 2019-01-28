Mercury Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2019 3:58 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.28M (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.