Treasuries rise, shrugging off debt auction effect

Treasury prices gain, pushing yield down, as a declining stock market sends investors to the safe haven of government paper.

The move helps to offset the effect of another round of debt auctions.

10-year Treasury note price rises, pushing yield down 0.9 basis point to 2.744% and the 2-year Treasury yield down 0.6 bp to 2.592%.

TLT -0.1% , TBT + 0.2% .

S&P 500 -0.8% , Nasdaq -1.1% , Dow -0.9% .

