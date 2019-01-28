Treasuries rise, shrugging off debt auction effect

Treasury prices gain, pushing yield down, as a declining stock market sends investors to the safe haven of government paper.
The move helps to offset the effect of another round of debt auctions.
10-year Treasury note price rises, pushing yield down 0.9 basis point to 2.744% and the 2-year Treasury yield down 0.6 bp to 2.592%.
TLT -0.1%, TBT +0.2%.
S&P 500 -0.8%, Nasdaq -1.1%, Dow -0.9%.
ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, PLW, UBT, GOVT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, EGF, TYBS, DLBL-OLD, TAPR, FIBR, OPER, USTB
