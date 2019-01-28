U.S. launches sanctions against Venezuela's PDVSA oil firm

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, White House national security adviser Bolton and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announce, in a move to cripple the Maduro government and empower opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Bolton says the U.S. actions will block $7B in assets and cause $11B in lost exports during the next year.

Mnuchin says PDVSA must transfer control of PDVSA to Venezuela's interim Pres. Guaidó before sanctions will be lifted; the Trump administration last week recognized Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

The sanctions will affect PDVSA’s U.S.-based Citgo oil refinery company but will have a minimal effect on U.S. refineries, Mnuchin says.

Aside from Citgo, the largest U.S. importers of Venezuelan crude are Chevron (NYSE:CVX), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Valero (NYSE:VLO).

