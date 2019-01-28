Whirlpool -4% after soft guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) falls after posting a mixed Q4 report. Sales were up 2.5% after backing out F/X swings. Sales in North America were $3.1B vs. $2.9B a year ago and $3.1B consensus. Q4 ongoing EBIT was $348M to rep 6.2% of sales vs. 6.6% year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year EPS of $14.00 to $15.00 vs. $14.20 to $14.80 prior view and $15.98 consensus. Whirlpool also anticipates that it will generate cash from operating activities of ~ $1.4B to $1.5B in 2019 and free cash flow of approximately $800M to $900M.

"Sustained focus on our successful execution of price increases and disciplined working capital reduction, coupled with a favorable tax rate, allowed us to deliver very strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash which exceeded our most recent guidance," notes Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer.