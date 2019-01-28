Sempra Energy seeks to sell businesses in Peru, Chile

Jan. 28, 2019 4:29 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says it has initiated a sale process for its equity interests in South American businesses in an effort to increase its focus on North American markets.
  • SRE says the planned sale includes its 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía in Chile and 83.6% stake in Luz del Sur in Peru, as well as its interests in two energy services companies that provide electric construction and infrastructure services to the two companies.
  • SRE expects the planned sales process to be completed by year-end 2019.
