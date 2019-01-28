Reinsurance Group of America Q4 EPS falls short; new $400M buyback

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Q4 adjusted operating income of $221.8M, or $3.46 per share, falls short of consensus estimate of $3.48, and increases from $170.9M, or $2.60, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums of $2.80B vs. $2.51B a year ago.

Board authorized $400m stock buyback, replacing previous authorization.

Ends year with excess capital position of about $1.0B.

RGA -0.5% in after-hours trading.

Continues to target growth in adjusted operating per share in 5%-8% range and adjusted operating return on equity of 10%-12% in the intermediate term.

Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI, $124.39 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $116.46 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Previously: Reinsurance Group of America misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 28)