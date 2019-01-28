Operating income falls at Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) matches estimates after sales dropped 0.7% in FQ2.

Retail segment sales were up 3.6%, while wholesales segment sales fell 8.7%.

Operating income was $16.4M during the quarter vs. $17.2M last year.

Consolidated gross margin improved 90 bps to 55.2% of sales. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated sales was 80.4% vs. 77.1% a year ago.

Ethan Allen management cites challenging macroeconomic conditions related to international trade, stock market fluctuations and the government shutdown as factors during the quarter.

Previously: Ethan Allen Interiors EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)