DOJ logs multiple criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO

In a briefing, the Justice Dept. is announcing it's hitting Huawei, its CFO Meng Wanzhou and a few affiliates with multiple charges.

The DOJ unveiled a 13-count indictment against Huawei and Wanzhou; the charges include bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations and theft of intellectual property against U.S. companies.

It's also lodged an additional 10-count indictment against Huawei for conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

The DOJ is seeking the extradition of Wanzhou from Canada, as expected.

The news is coming just ahead of expectations that the U.S. and China are set to thaw relations a bit with new talks.