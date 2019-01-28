DOJ logs multiple criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO

In a briefing, the Justice Dept. is announcing it's hitting Huawei, its CFO Meng Wanzhou and a few affiliates with multiple charges.
The DOJ unveiled a 13-count indictment against Huawei and Wanzhou; the charges include bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations and theft of intellectual property against U.S. companies.
It's also lodged an additional 10-count indictment against Huawei for conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).
The DOJ is seeking the extradition of Wanzhou from Canada, as expected.
The news is coming just ahead of expectations that the U.S. and China are set to thaw relations a bit with new talks.
TMUS after hours: +1.6%. Huawei networking rivals after hours: ERIC +0.1%; NOK +0.5%.
Now read: Nokia: My First Trade Idea Of 2019 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox