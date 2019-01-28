Inter Parfums reports Q4 sales; provides FY19 outlook

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) reports Q4 sales increases 18.5% Y/Y to $177.2M, on constant currency basis sales were up 21.2%

European based sales increased 18.6%, higher than expected, with four major brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and Lanvin, sales increased 2.7%, 55.2%, 22.5% and 28.1%, respectively

US based sales increased 24.4%, primarily due to addition of Guess in April 2018, as well as gains by Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. brands

The company raises 2018 EPS guidance to $1.68 - $1.70, from prior outlook of $1.61

For FY19, expects net sales of ~$705M, with diluted EPS of $1.81.

Financial results to be announced to March 4, 2019 before the open