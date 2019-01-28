Medtronic recalls cranial software due to erroneous surgical tool depth imaging

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has instituted a Class I recall of its Synergy Cranial Software and Stealth Station S7 Cranial Software due to a defect where incorrect information is displayed related to the depth of the surgical tool in the brain, specifically, showing that the tip of the device has not yet reached the planned target when, in fact, it is already there. If the defect occurs, the surgeon, under the impression that he has yet to reach the target, may insert the tool too deeply and damage healthy brain tissue or blood vessels.

The action follows the company's Urgent Medical Device Correction notice sent to customers on September 21, 2018.