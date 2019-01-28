Stocks slide on Caterpillar, Nvidia warnings but close near highs

Stocks stumbled after weak guidance from Caterpillar and Nvidia reignited worries about a slowing Chinese economy, although an afternoon rebound lifted markets to their highest levels of the day at the close.

“The thing with China is it’s not a made-up story. It’s not like companies are blaming just the Fed or the weather,” says Prudential chief market strategist Quincy Krosby. “If this becomes a theme in many different sectors, it’s going to lend urgency to the idea that the global economy is slowing and the need for more stimulus.”

Caterpillar’s warning rippled throughout the industrial sector (-1%), sending shares of other manufacturers lower, while Nvidia's gloomy outlook weighed on the information technology (-1.4%) sector and cooled down the red-hot Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-2.1%).

Among S&P sectors, communication services (-1.2%) and health care (-1.1%) also lagged the broader market while real estate (+1%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) sectors were the only groups to end positive.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher but did not indicate any flight to safety trade, as the two-year yield fell 2 bps to 2.58% and the 10-year yield dropped a basis point to 2.74%.

U.S. March WTI crude oil settled 3.2% lower to $51.99/bbl, reflecting concerns over U.S. supply and the potential for slower energy demand from China.