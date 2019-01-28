PG&E said to still plan bankruptcy despite investor proposal

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -4.2% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that it still plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as tomorrow, despite last-minute proposals by investors to keep it out of bankruptcy.

PG&E's board evaluated secured debt arrangements and other forms of capital but decided they were not sufficient to address billions of dollars in potential wildfire liabilities, according to the report.

California’s inverse condemnation policy that can hold utilities liable for wildfire damages regardless of whether they’re negligent reportedly remains a key stumbling block.

Bloomberg also says PG&E looks set to secure $2B in debtor-in-possession term loans on better terms than it initially expected; the term loans are part of a $5.5B total financing to fund operations during a Chapter 11, making it the largest bankruptcy loan package to be syndicated since June 2017.