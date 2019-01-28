JBG Smith sells leasehold in DC market to Skanska

Jan. 28, 2019 5:24 PM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)JBGSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) sells a 99-year term leasehold interest in 1700 M Street, Washington, DC, to Skanska.
  • The property is a 34,000-square-foot development site in the central business district submarket of DC.
  • “The ground lease structure allows us to convert land immediately into an attractive income stream that is accretive to our long-term NAV and creates balance sheet capacity for future investment opportunities," says JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly.
  • Previously: JBG SMITH announces sale of the Warner building to CBRE Global Investors (Jan. 9)
