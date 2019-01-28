Celanese -6% after missing Q4 earnings; guiding 2019 EPS below consensus
Jan. 28, 2019
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) -5.8% after-hours as it misses Q4 earnings expectations and guides FY 2019 earnings below consensus.
- CE says Engineered Materials delivered record Q4 net sales of $622M, 7% higher than the year-ago quarter, on price and volume expansion, while Q4 Acetyl Chain net sales rose 5% Y/Y to $936M, driven by price increases.
- But the company issues downside guidance for for FY 2019, seeing EPS of ~$10.50 vs. $11.05 analyst consensus estimate, as it expects "the economic weakness surfacing last quarter primarily in Europe and Asia will continue through the first quarter and into the second before global business starts to recover."
- CE reaffirms its plan to earn $12/share in 2020, citing the strength of its business models, additional contribution from organic investment projects underway and planned acquisition contributions.