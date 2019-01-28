Snap taps Sweet as interim CFO with Stone's departure

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has named its chief accounting officer to take over as interim chief financial officer and principal financial officer.

Lara Sweet will take over in the wake of the departure of Tim Stone, expected Feb. 5.

The company's still looking for a permanent CFO. Stone said a couple of weeks ago that he'd leave the company after just eight months on the job.

Stone will continue assisting Snap through its full-year earnings announcement, also set for Feb. 5.

