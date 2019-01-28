AK Steel +5% after Q4 earnings beat; plans to close Ashland Works

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) +5.6% after-hours as it easily beat Q4 earnings expectations and Q4 adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from the year-ago period to $135.5M.

AKS says it plans to close the largely-idled Ashland Works, where 230 people currently work, by the end of 2019 to increase utilization at its other U.S. operations, a move the company expects will result in more than $40M in annual cost savings.

The company issues downside guidance for FY 2019, seeking EPS of $0.51-$0.57 vs. $0.64 analyst consensus estimate.

Beginning with calendar year 2019, AKS says it will provide only annual guidance and no longer issue quarterly guidance, saying "annual guidance better aligns with how the company manages its business, as more than 70% of its business is now based on fixed base price contracts."

Shares fell 3.5% in today's trade after a Morgan Stanley downgrade, citing concerns over pricing.