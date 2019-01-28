Crispr Therapeutics -6% as Goldman downgrade cites battle with Bluebird Bio

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) sank 6.1% in today's trade after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $40 price target, slashed from $78, citing an anticipated battle with Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) for its gene-editing drug in rare blood diseases.

Goldman analyst Salveen Richter says Bluebird has set a high clinical bar and established a first-mover advantage in sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia through its LentiGlobin platform; Bluebird expects European approval for the latter indication in 2019 and is in the pivotal stage of sickle-cell studies.

Crispr uses a gene-editing technique called CRISPR to treat this group of patients, and Richter says the company's treatment will need to help patients become 80%-90% less dependent on transfusions to be competitive.

Richter also sees no catalysts coming from CRSP’s two key programs - CTX001 in rare blood disorders and CTX110 in blood cancers - until at least the end of 2019.