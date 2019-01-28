Avalon GloboCare wraps up 64% after finding oral cancer biomarker

It its latest volatile swing, Avalon GloboCare (OTCQB:AVCO) wrapped the regular session up 63.8% after a morning announcement that it's discovered a biomarker that can help prevent development of oral cancer.

Via subsidiary Genexosome, it says it's found the world's first saliva-based exosomal microRNA biomarker, miR-185, as a dual diagnostic and therapeutic target.

It's also announced publication of a PCT patent application covering a method for preventing and treating oral cancer with extracellular vesicles carrying miR-185, allowing the company to seek protection in most major national and regional world markets.