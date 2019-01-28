Cowen trims Bristol-Myers model after long-term guidance disappoints

Cowen's cut its target and estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) after the company's long-term projections disappointed analysts.

The drugmaker's 2022 projections were well short of the firm's pro forma model, which led to cutbacks in the model and a reduction in target price to $54 from $57. The stock looks "cheap, but there is significant uncertainty" with the projections, Cowen says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares were relatively stable today, finishing down 1.3% to $48.32. Cowen's new target now implies 11.8% upside.

Cowen's trimmed its 2019 EPS estimate to $4.85 from $4.90 (still above Street consensus for $4.17); its 2022 EPS estimate to $8.20 from $10.25; and its 2024 estimate to $9.10 from $11.25. It's also cut back 2019 sales expectations by $1.3B, to $29.1B.