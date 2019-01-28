MetLife to pay $19.7M penalty over New York insurance law violations

MetLife (NYSE:MET) agrees to pay a $19.75M penalty to New York's insurance regulator after finding that the insurer had failed to properly locate and pay benefits to more than 13K people in the state.

MET also agrees to pay $189M in retroactive benefits to policy holders in New York state and elsewhere, says the New York state Department of Financial Services, noting the company already has paid $123M of the amount.

MET was cited for violations dating back to 1992 and extending to 2017