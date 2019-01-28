SandRidge Energy names McKinney as new President/CEO
Jan. 28, 2019 6:44 PM ETSandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD)SDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) appoints Paul McKinney as its new President and CEO, succeeding interim President and CEO Bill Griffin, who will continue to serve on the company's board.
- SD says McKinney brings 35 of industry experience to the position, most recently as President and COO of Yuma Energy; before joining Yuma in 2014, he spent six years at Apache, including a stint as VP of the company's Gulf Coast Onshore Region.
- Griffin took the helm at SD in February 2018 after James Bennett was ousted by activist investor Carl Icahn.