SandRidge Energy names McKinney as new President/CEO

Jan. 28, 2019 6:44 PM ETSandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD)SDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) appoints Paul McKinney as its new President and CEO, succeeding interim President and CEO Bill Griffin, who will continue to serve on the company's board.
  • SD says McKinney brings 35 of industry experience to the position, most recently as President and COO of Yuma Energy; before joining Yuma in 2014, he spent six years at Apache, including a stint as VP of the company's Gulf Coast Onshore Region.
  • Griffin took the helm at SD in February 2018 after James Bennett was ousted by activist investor Carl Icahn.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.