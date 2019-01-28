PHC Holdings has $1.14B deal for Thermo Fisher business

Japan's PHC Holdings has a definitive deal to acquire Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) Anatomical Pathology business, for about $1.14B.

PHC offers value-added products and services across diabetes care, diagnostics, life sciences and healthcare IT, and is expanding its portfolio by taking on Thermo Fisher's business, which is one of the leading providers of microscope slides, instruments and consumables.

The division has about 1,200 employees and operates in the U.S., Europe and China.

PHC -- formerly Panasonic Healthcare Holdings -- is looking to close in Q2.