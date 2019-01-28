Comms firm 8x8 -9.3% with B. Riley skeptical into earnings

With earnings due tomorrow, 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) has slipped 9.3% after hours following a skeptical note from B. Riley's Josh Nichols.

"With shares trading at a premium 5.1x FY19 EV/Service Revs and elevated execution risk we are maintaining our Neutral rating," he writes, expressing concern about the company's plans to speed up growth in service revenues. (h/t Bloomberg)

The comms firm is set to report after tomorrow's close; consensus expectations are that it will post EPS of -$0.06 on revenues of $88.3M.

