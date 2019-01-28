Alliance Resource says 2018 coal sales jumped to record high

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) rose 3.3% in today's trade despite missing Q3 earnings estimates after reporting that it sold a record-high 40.42M tons of coal in 2018, up 6.9% Y/Y, primarily due to an increase in thermal and metallurgical coal exports.

During today's earnings conference call, ARLP said it sold 10.46M tons of coal during Q4, up 3.9% from Q3 and 3.6% higher Y/Y, primarily due to increased export sales from the Gibson mining complex."

Coal sales prices averaged $46.34/st in Q4, up from $45.71/st in Q3 and $45.03/st in the year-ago quarter; it also was the highest quarterly average since $48.01 in Q4 2016.

ARLP said coal stockpiles at the end of Q4 totaled 600K tons, down from 900K tons at the end of Q3 and 700K after the end of the year-ago quarter.

ARLP priced and secured new commitments of ~3.9M tons of coal during Q4 that will be delivered in 2019, and it has volume and price commitments for 36.8M tons in 2019, more than 82% of the 2019 production forecast.