Celanese to expand Clear Lake acetic acid plant
Jan. 28, 2019 1:11 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Celanese (CE +0.3%) says it plans to expand its Clear Lake acetic acid facility in Pasadena, Tex., to ~2M tons/year by late 2021 from 1.3M tons/year currently, part of a planned reconfiguration of its global acetic acid production network.
- Two weeks ago, CE agrees to acquire a synthesis gas production unit from Linde, located at the Clear Lake plant.
- CE says the projects will generate ~$100M of productivity and efficiency benefits across the platform as completed.
- "By reconfiguring our global production capabilities through these capital-efficient, value-creation steps, Celanese will have a more optimized production network supporting our customer base," the company says.