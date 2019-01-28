Celanese to expand Clear Lake acetic acid plant

Jan. 28, 2019 1:11 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Celanese (CE +0.3%) says it plans to expand its Clear Lake acetic acid facility in Pasadena, Tex., to ~2M tons/year by late 2021 from 1.3M tons/year currently, part of a planned reconfiguration of its global acetic acid production network.
  • Two weeks ago, CE agrees to acquire a synthesis gas production unit from Linde, located at the Clear Lake plant.
  • CE says the projects will generate ~$100M of productivity and efficiency benefits across the platform as completed.
  • "By reconfiguring our global production capabilities through these capital-efficient, value-creation steps, Celanese will have a more optimized production network supporting our customer base," the company says.
