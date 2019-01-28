Boeing nears $3.5B deal to sell 737 MAX jets to Japan's ANA - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is close to a deal worth $3.5B at list prices to sell 30 Boeing 737 MAX jetliners to Japan's ANA Holdings, Reuters reports.

The deal would mark the first sale in Japan for the newest version of Boeing’s 737 family as well as a reversal for rival Airbus five years after becoming the first Japanese carrier to pick the competing A320neo, according to the report.

It also would coincide with negotiations between Japan and the U.S. over a potential trade pact, with Japan facing pressure from the Trump administration to cut its trade surplus with the U.S.