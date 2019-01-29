Intel scores $1B grant for investment plan

Jan. 29, 2019
  • It's official! Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is investing 40B shekels ($10.9B) on a new chip-making factory in Israel, its latest mega investment in the country.
  • In the last two years, the U.S. semiconductor giant scooped up Israel's Mobileye for $15.3B and announced a $5B investment to upgrade its local facilities.
  • That's resulted in an explosion for Intel's Israeli exports, which reached $3.9B last year vs. $300M in 2017.
  • Update: Israel's finance minister has confirmed that Intel will receive a $1B state grant for its latest investment plan.
