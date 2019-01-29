Who's taking control of Brexit?

Drama heats up in the House of Commons tonight as two rival factions in Parliament battle between competing visions of the Brexit endgame.

Labour's Yvette Cooper and Conservative Nick Boles are trying to delay Brexit day to avoid crashing out of the EU without a deal on March 29, while Theresa May has thrown the weight of her government behind a plan to scrap the contentious Irish border backstop, which would mean more haggling with Brussels.

It's up to Parliament's speaker John Bercow to pick which amendments go to a vote and he has a track record of surprising decisions.

FTSE +1% . Sterling +0.1% to $1.1442.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, IRL, OTC:GBB, EIRL, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP