Futures point to a broadly flat open

Jan. 29, 2019 5:17 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • U.S. stock index futures inched between small gains and losses overnight as two major U.S. companies - Caterpillar and Nvidia - dropped post-earnings after stating that weakness in China's economy was weighing on their results.
  • The latest corporate warnings follow a new report from Washington could help feed economic fears.
  • The Congressional Budget Office predicts the recent government shutdown will cost the U.S about $3B in reduced output in 2019, shaving about 0.4 of a percentage point off GDP in Q1.
  • Consumer confidence figures are also due out this morning, which likely will reveal how much the government shutdown affected Americans.
  • Oil is up 0.9% at $52.48/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1308/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.74%.
