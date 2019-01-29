Polaris down 4% post Q4 results
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 6% in Q4.
- Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.06B (+7%); Motorcycles: $87.36M (-15%); Global adjacent markets: $121.65M (+4%); Aftermarket: $212.32M (-3%); Boats: $145.34M.
- Income from financial services grew 25% to $23.31M.
- Adjusted gross margin rate fell 190 bps to 24.2%, reflecting tariff, logistics, and commodity costs.
- Operating margin rate up 20 bps to 8.8%.
- Total dealer inventory was up 1% Y/Y, in line with expectations.
- FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +11% to +13%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6 to $6.25.
- PII -3.9% premarket.
