Polaris down 4% post Q4 results

Jan. 29, 2019 6:15 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)PIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 6% in Q4.
  • Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.06B (+7%); Motorcycles: $87.36M (-15%); Global adjacent markets: $121.65M (+4%); Aftermarket: $212.32M (-3%); Boats: $145.34M.
  • Income from financial services grew 25% to $23.31M.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate fell 190 bps to 24.2%, reflecting tariff, logistics, and commodity costs.
  • Operating margin rate up 20 bps to 8.8%.
  • Total dealer inventory was up 1% Y/Y, in line with expectations.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +11% to +13%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6 to $6.25.
  • PII -3.9% premarket.
  • Previously: Polaris beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.