Japan's ANA orders Boeing, Airbus jets worth $4.3B

Jan. 29, 2019 6:38 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BA, ALNPY, EADSFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • It's the first sale in Japan for the Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA).
  • ANA Holdings (OTCPK:ALNPY) will purchase 20 of the new jets for list prices of $2.3B as the country faces pressure from President Trump to cut its trade surplus with the U.S.
  • ANA is also buying 18 A320neos worth $1.99B after becoming the first in Japan to pick Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSY) narrowbody five years ago.
  • Previously: Boeing nears $3.5B deal to sell 737 MAX jets to Japan's ANA - Reuters (Jan. 28 2019)
