Japan's ANA orders Boeing, Airbus jets worth $4.3B
Jan. 29, 2019
- It's the first sale in Japan for the Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA).
- ANA Holdings (OTCPK:ALNPY) will purchase 20 of the new jets for list prices of $2.3B as the country faces pressure from President Trump to cut its trade surplus with the U.S.
- ANA is also buying 18 A320neos worth $1.99B after becoming the first in Japan to pick Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSY) narrowbody five years ago.
