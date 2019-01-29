Xerox +3.5% post Q4 mixed results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue dropped 6.1% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q4.

Equipment sales decreased 9.5% to $629M (-7.7% in constant currency).

Post sale revenue down 7.2% $1.9B (-5.5% in constant currency).

North America revenue declined 5.2% to $1.52B (-4.9% in constant currency).

International revenue slipped 7.2% to $929M (-3.2% in constant currency).

Gross margin rate fell 30 bps 40%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 180 bps to 16.1%.

Contract renewal rate during the quarter was 85%, within the target range of 85% to 90%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: ~-5% at constant currency; Adjusted operating margin rate: 12.6% to 13.1%; GAAP EPS: $2.60 to $2.70; Adjusted EPS: $3.70 to $3.80; Operating cash flow: $1.15B to $1.25B; Free cash flow: $900M to $1B; Share repurchase: $700M.

XRX +3.5% premarket.

