Pfizer and Lilly's tanezumab successful in second late-stage study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and development partner Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announce positive topline results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating tanezumab in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis (OA) pain. The study met all three co-primary endpoints at week 24, demonstrating statistically valid improvements in pain, physical function and patient-reported overall assessment of their OA compared to placebo.

Rapidly progressive osteoarthritis (RPOA) was observed in 2.1% of patients in the treatment group compared to none in the control group. The ratio of RPOA type 1 (accelerated joint space narrowing) to RPOA type 2 (damage/deterioration of the joint) was 2:1, consistent with the earlier Phase 3. There was one case of osteonecrosis (lack of blood flow to the joint causing the bone to break down) and one case of subchondral insufficiency fracture (type of stress fracture on the weight-bearing surface of the bone) in the treatment group. The rates of joint replacement were similar across the treatment and control groups.

Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) nerve growth factor (NGF), a regulator of pain processing and sensitivity.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

PFE is down 3% premarket after releasing Q4 results.

